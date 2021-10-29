Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $172.13 and last traded at $171.42, with a volume of 5863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.86.

The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after purchasing an additional 426,321 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,540,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,300,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

