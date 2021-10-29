Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €145.00 by UBS Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siltronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of WAF opened at €135.55 ($159.47) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company has a 50 day moving average of €137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €139.98.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

