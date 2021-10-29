Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.73% of Simon Property Group Acquisition worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGS opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77. Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

