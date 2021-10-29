Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Simpson Manufacturing has decreased its dividend by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Simpson Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $5.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of SSD stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.