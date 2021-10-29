SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 80,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.94% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $71,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $233.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

