Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.500 EPS.

SKX stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.93. 2,562,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,237. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKX. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

