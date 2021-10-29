Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,890,000 after purchasing an additional 347,195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,826,000 after purchasing an additional 329,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after purchasing an additional 318,298 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $9,914,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $5,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKY opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 2.23. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

