Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sleep Number updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.25 EPS.

Shares of SNBR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.94. 3,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.