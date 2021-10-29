Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.13. Sleep Number also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of SNBR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.57. 3,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.84. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

