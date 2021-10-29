Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) Shares Up 1.7%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $29.03. 4,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 4,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97.

