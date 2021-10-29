Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $490,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 416,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,318,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,346 shares of company stock worth $19,880,093. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,913,000 after buying an additional 1,433,608 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $100,410,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Smartsheet by 210.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $69.01. 978,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

