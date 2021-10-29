Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Position Raised by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 25.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Shares of SMAR opened at $69.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $218,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,346 shares of company stock worth $19,880,093 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

