SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches Market Cap of $3.65 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $93,154.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $10.90 or 0.00017456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00071178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00095552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,624.97 or 1.00314782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.67 or 0.07034724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00021742 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

