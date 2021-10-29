Softcat (LON:SCT) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

Get Softcat alerts:

LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,979 ($25.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,096.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,932.60. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 1,082 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.90 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.