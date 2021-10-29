Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Shares of SAH traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonic Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Sonic Automotive worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.