Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) vs. Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Convey Holding Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sotera Health and Convey Holding Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sotera Health and Convey Holding Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Convey Holding Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88

Sotera Health presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.73%. Convey Holding Parent has a consensus target price of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 104.97%. Given Convey Holding Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Convey Holding Parent is more favorable than Sotera Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sotera Health and Convey Holding Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health $818.16 million 8.60 -$38.62 million $0.38 65.42 Convey Holding Parent $282.91 million 1.87 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Convey Holding Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sotera Health.

Summary

Sotera Health beats Convey Holding Parent on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries. It serves medical devices; pharmaceuticals; food and agricultural products; and commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

