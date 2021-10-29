South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in South State during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in South State by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.19 on Friday. South State has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.07.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that South State will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

