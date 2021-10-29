South State (NASDAQ:SSB) versus ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Critical Comparison

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares South State and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State 28.20% 10.78% 1.29% ServisFirst Bancshares 46.29% 19.47% 1.56%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for South State and ServisFirst Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South State 0 3 3 0 2.50 ServisFirst Bancshares 0 4 0 0 2.00

South State currently has a consensus target price of $76.24, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus target price of $79.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.89%. Given South State’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe South State is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of South State shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of South State shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South State and ServisFirst Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State $1.22 billion 4.49 $120.63 million $5.12 15.08 ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 10.41 $169.57 million $3.13 25.73

ServisFirst Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than South State. South State is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

South State has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

South State pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. South State pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South State has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. South State is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats South State on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, FL.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

