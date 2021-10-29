Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $464.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Equities analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

