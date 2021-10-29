S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,314 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $4,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 149.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $472.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $475.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.34 and a 200 day moving average of $411.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

