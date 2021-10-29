SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,366 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,680,000 after buying an additional 289,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,641,000 after buying an additional 124,416 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 78,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,733,000 after buying an additional 74,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 973,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

SP stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.68.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

