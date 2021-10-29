Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Shares Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spartacus Acquisition were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the second quarter worth $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the second quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. 65,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

In other news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin purchased 1,105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $11,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

