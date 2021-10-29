SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $6,317,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $213,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.11. 163,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.49. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $358.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

