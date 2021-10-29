Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 20,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.94 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $318.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPPI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

