Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Spotify Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.18. 26,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.43 and a beta of 1.49. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spotify Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 10.75% of Spotify Technology worth $5,309,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.72.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.