SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.9-$100.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.95 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.760-$1.770 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.12. The company had a trading volume of 187,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,876. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $174.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 139.61 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.89.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

