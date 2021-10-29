Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 11,945 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $36,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,482.00. 1,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $985.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,502.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

