Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $26.39 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 203,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,391,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.19% of The J. M. Smucker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.