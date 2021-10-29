SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

SSNC traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,505. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $79.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

