S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

