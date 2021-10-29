Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.73. 65,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.56 and its 200-day moving average is $199.17. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $161.80 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.