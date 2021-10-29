Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.07. 27,305,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.84. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

