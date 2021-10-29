State Street Corp Acquires 692,979 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $334,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

