State Street Corp Buys 301,718 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 301,718 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.90% of Bunge worth $321,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.