State Street Corp Has $385.86 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,382,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $385,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,936,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,151,000 after buying an additional 731,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after buying an additional 307,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,224,000 after buying an additional 287,107 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

