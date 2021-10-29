State Street Corp Purchases 284,050 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State Street Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $362,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $61,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.80.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $147.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average of $132.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

