State Street Corp Sells 2,084,650 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,124,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084,650 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.56% of Elanco Animal Health worth $420,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,989,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,231,000 after purchasing an additional 332,959 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,355 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,811 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,946,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

