State Street Corp Sells 251,635 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,635 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.24% of GameStop worth $344,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $31,985,000. Tobam bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth about $853,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,606,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 55,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $182.85 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.47 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.71 and its 200-day moving average is $187.85.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.20.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

