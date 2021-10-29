State Street Corp Sells 966,947 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,527,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966,947 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.92% of First Horizon worth $375,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $615,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 13.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 103,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in First Horizon by 319.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

