StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

GASS opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.02 million, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.77 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in StealthGas by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

