Stephens Increases O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $715.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stephens from $690.00 to $715.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.80.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $624.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.63. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $669.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 120.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

