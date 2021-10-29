Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 219.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,428,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $532.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $553.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $281.02 and a 12 month high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

