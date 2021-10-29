Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,141,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after buying an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,973,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,991,000 after buying an additional 96,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

