Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,436 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $62.80 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.