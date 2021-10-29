Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 705 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Unity Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Unity Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $23,123,706.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,234,065 shares of company stock worth $152,352,803. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U opened at $148.07 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average is $111.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.30.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

U has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

