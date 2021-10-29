Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,077 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 92,512 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 197,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 34,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,073 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $123.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

