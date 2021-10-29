Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.83 Million Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,562,000 after buying an additional 860,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 823,032 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,608.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 642,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 604,733 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $1,637,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OR opened at $12.84 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

