Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 394,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

CURI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

CURI opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. On average, research analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CuriosityStream Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI).

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.