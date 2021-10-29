Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.90 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,363,000 after purchasing an additional 305,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11,909.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,438 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,627,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

