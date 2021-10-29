Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,975,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 508,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,802,000 after buying an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $157.59 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average of $155.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.29.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

